GE15: PN Sarawak to contest in non-PBB seats

KUCHING (Oct 15): Perikatan Nasional (PN) Sarawak will contest in several parliamentary seats in Sarawak in this 15th General Election (GE15), said its Youth chief Alexander Frusis.

However, he added, the party will not be contesting in seats contested by candidates from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), the backbone of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“PN Sarawak is expected to place several candidates in the seats contested by GPS component parties except for the seats belonging to PBB.

“This is because of the actions by the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) for not respecting the 12th Sarawak State Election agreement, where YB Datuk Ali Biju was asked to hand over the Krian state seat to the PDP,” he wrote in his social media page, which has received responses from various parties.

According to Alexander again, several PDP leaders have issued statements regarding PDP’s insistence to contest in Saratok.

He claimed that some PDP men have even come up with the idea of contesting in Saratok using PDP’s logo.

“For such reasons, PN Sarawak does not blame YAB Premier of Sarawak as Chairman of GPS because this matter showed the stubbornness of the PDP itself to disharmonise the good relations between PN and GPS,” he said.

It was reported on Tuesday that Ali will seek re-election in GE15.

A source was quoted as saying Ali was ready to defend the seat but declined to reveal whether Ali, who is a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), will contest on the peninsula party’s ticket or as an independent.

PDP has named Giendam Jonathan as its preferred candidate to represent GPS in the coming polls.

Ali joined Bersatu in 2020 in the wake of the infamous ‘Sheraton Move’ which triggered the collapse of the then Pakatan Harapan federal government.

He was also appointed Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and vice chairman of PN Sarawak.

He contested in Saratok on a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket in the 2018 general election, defeating Barisan Nasional’s Subeng Mula in a straight fight by a majority of 989 votes.

On Wednesday, PDP vice president Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil said the party is not amenable to letting Ali defend his parliamentary seat on its ticket.

Penguang was also asked if PDP and Ali had an arrangement for the latter to run for Saratok in exchange for his withdrawal from contesting the Krian seat in the last state election.

“Ali is from the party from Malaya. Our principle is, I think, it is better for a local-based party as what has been said by our Premier, that there is no room for any Malayan-based party to contest in general or state elections.

“So we abide by that sort of principle,” Penguang said as quoted by Malay Mail.