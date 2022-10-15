Juanda: Integrity programme advocates local authorities to uphold corruption-free services

KUCHING (Oct 15): The ‘Integrity Development Awareness Programme with the Community’ should enhance the service delivery of local authorities and ensure that every task and operation would be corruption-free.

Run by the Malaysian Integrity Institute (IIM) and the Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit (Unions), the programme is one of the mechanisms meant to ensure that local authorities’ services would be implemented as they should be, said Deputy Minister in Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Juanda Jaya.

“Such programme can also ensure that a good government’s administration can be achieved.

“We also have a third party consisting of the community, who will jointly monitor the implementation of the local authorities’ programmes to ensure that they would run smoothly.

“Aside from that, the appointed contractors will also be monitored by the community because they know better what should be achieved,” he said in his speech for the launch of the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU)-level programme at Dewan Bandar Baru Samariang here today.

According to Juanda, the DBKU, Sibu Municipal Council, Limbang District Council and Matu-Daro District Council have been selected to implement the ‘Integrity Development Awareness Programme with the Community’, which kicked off in July this year.

“If these four local councils could run this programme perfectly, we would expand it to all local councils in the future,” he said at the event, where IIM chief executive officer Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi and Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan were also present.