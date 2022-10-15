KTS Group MD: Maintain spirit of company’s forefathers for continued success

SIBU (Oct 15): The spirit and traditions of the forefathers in Sibu is needed to ensure KTS Group of Companies continues to succeed, said its managing director Dato Henry Lau.

He said it was in Sibu where KTS operations began when it was headed by founding managing director Dato Sri Lau Hui Kang, Tiong Hua Sing and Ngu Ngiong Hieng.

“Sibu is the birthplace of KTS, as well as many of us who worked, or are still working, in the company.

“The spirit and legacy of our forefathers – especially those who migrated to Sibu from China – has special meaning when we hold gatherings in Sibu.

“Even with the passage of time and generations of children which sprung from these migrants – I find the spirit and traditions (of our forefathers) still exist and are much needed for KTS to continue (succeeding) in the many years ahead,” he said.

Lau was speaking at the KTS Group of Companies 60th Anniversary celebration at Good Happiness Restaurant here on Friday night.

He said the company started 66 years ago in 1956 as an exporter of Ramin sawn timber and everyone should be reminded of the challenges, sacrifices and confidence of the shareholders, board of directors, employees, business partners as well as the support of the government which created the stable environment and conducive policies the company now enjoys.

Meanwhile, a total of 236 KTS staff received the Long Service Award.

The celebration was filled with entertainment such as lucky draws, games and performances.

Also present were KTS Group of Companies deputy managing director Dato Temenggong Vincent Lau, director Kenny Law, KTS group chief accountant and senior general manager of KTS Traditing Sdn Bhd Peter Lau and Light Machinery Department general manager Augustine Ling.