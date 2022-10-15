KTS presents awards to 48 See Hua Group staff members in recognition of loyal service

SIBU (Oct 15): Forty-eight See Hua Group employees received the Loyal Service Awards at a ceremony today held in conjunction with KTS Group of Companies’ 60th anniversary celebration.

Taking place at Li Hua Hotel here, the event was attended by KTS group deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming.

Of the award recipients from the See Hua Group, 11 are from See Hua Daily News, four from The Borneo Post, five from Utusan Borneo, eight from Kai Ming Press, 10 from See Hua Marketing, and also 10 from SHDN-PPD.

They are the See Hua Group employees, under KTS Group, who have served with the company for more than 10 years.

In his speech, Temenggong Lau expressed his appreciation to the staff members who had served the company faithfully, adding that their solid commitment and hard work over the years had allowed the company to grow and survive until today.

“There’s no denying that we have faced various challenges and difficult times while serving, but all of that has been overcome by your unwavering loyalty and high commitment throughout your service, which has enabled our business to survive until today.

“I hope that this media business would continue and remain relevant, even though we are facing various challenges in terms of the changing times such as the use of technology in this sector,” he added.

The ceremony, which commenced at noon and ran until 2.30pm, also included a lucky draw offering prizes that comprised products from KTS Group of Companies as well as ‘angpow’ (red packets containing cash).

Prior to this, there were other events held in connection with KTS Group’s 60th anniversary such as a quiz, a ‘KTS Fellowship Dinner’, a ‘KTS Managers’ Seminar’, the group’s anniversary dinner, and also ‘KTS Family Day’.

Also present at the event were BLD director Adeline Lau, and general manager for administration and business development manager of The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo, Phyllis Wong.