Len Talif: No road planned for mudflats reserve-gazetted Telok Bako-Buntal

KUCHING (Oct 15): The Sarawak government has no plan to develop any road infrastructure in the Telok Bako-Buntal area in the near future.

According to Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh, this area has been gazetted as the Selabat Mudflats Nature Reserve (SMNR) since 2015, which is within the East Asian-Australasian Flyway network for migratory birds.

“The Telok Bako-Buntal area has been nominated as Malaysia’s first flyway site under the East-Asian Australasia Flyway Partnership (EAAF112), thus giving it international recognition.

“This location is also one of the 55 Important Bird and Biodiversity Areas (IBAs) in Malaysia,” he told reporters when met after launching the World Migratory Bird Day 2022 at Pustaka Negeri Sarawak Auditorium here today.

He added that the Telok Bako-Buntal Flyway had long been planned to be gazetted as a nature reserve under Bako National Park, and therefore, there had been no effort undertaken to develop any road infrastructure there.

“If we look at it in terms of community involvement in Kampung Buntal and Kampung Bako, it is a place where they (the villagers) can earn a living, so that means we have to defend the mudflats flyway so that it would continue to benefit the local community,” he said.

He also pointed out that the commitment given by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg that a port, initially planned to be established close to Bako National Park, had been relocated to a new site, to be identified later.

“A part of the place (Telok Bako-Buntal) has been gazetted as a nature reserve, but we are going to integrate this place with Bako National Park, so that it would part of the national park and also a water-based national park, as we have done in Satang Island and the other islands nearby,” he added.

On the threats faced by the migratory birds in Sarawak, Len Talif regarded climate change as ‘a very serious threat’, referring to rising weather temperatures in the northern and the southern hemispheres.

He remarked: “Imagine these migratory birds flying from Alaska (and other parts of) the US to Australia and New Zealand during winter time in the northern hemisphere, and along the way, they would make several stopovers, and this includes Telok Bako-Buntal area.

“Among the species that often stop at Telok Bako-Buntal include the Great Knot, Nordmann’s Greenshank, Far Eastern Curlew and Chinese Egret.

“One of the threats is that most of these (birds’) habitats have been taken over by certain developments. For that reason, one of our efforts is to ensure that this habitat (the transit station, namely Telok Bako-Buntal) for the migratory birds must be maintained.

“If we develop this place, it would affect the birds that have flown thousands of kilometres from their places of origin.”

In connection with the World Migratory Bird Day 2022, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) has, since September, been engaged in ongoing collaborations with its strategic partners that include Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, the EAAF112, Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB), Malaysian Nature Society, Worldwide Fund For Nature (WWF), Wildlife Conservation Society, Birdlife International and Nine Lives.

The SFC is also partnering with LimKokWing Institute in providing an art exhibition space at Pustaka Negeri Sarawak to highlight the artworks by some 40 students from around Santubong and Sadong Jaya areas, sculptors, as well as an exhibition of bird photos taken by bird watchers and lovers.

In his remarks, SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton described the World Migratory Bird Day as an annual global event, eyeing not only to increase the world community’s awareness of the importance of conserving migratory birds and their habitats, but also as a space for ornithologists, academics, students and ordinary bird lovers to gather in various sessions and exchanging ideas, new methodologies and approaches in the conservation, protection, enforcement and management of migratory birds.