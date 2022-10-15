Minister proposes site at Kpg Bt 1 to be gazetted as mangrove park

MIRI (Oct 15): Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin hoped that the mangrove swamp forest conservation and tree replanting area along the Lutong River at Kampung Batu 1 in Kuala Baram can be gazetted as a Mangrove Forest Public Park one day.

According to him, mangrove swamp conservation efforts in the area were very important, not only from an environmental aspect but also economic values.

He said the forest involved has high productivity values compared to other forests in Malaysia because its ability to absorb carbon is higher than other forests found in this country.

“We in Miri are fortunate, because apart from Sibuti Mangrove Forest, we have another mangrove forest along Sungai Lutong, Batu 1, just about 15 minutes away from the town centre.

“Even though the size is small and facing threat of development, I hope one day this area can be gazetted as Mangrove Forest Public Park for Miri City,” he said.

Lee who was also Senadin assemblyman said this when officiating the Environmental Awareness and Mangrove Tree Planting Programme at Sungai Lutong, in Kampung Batu 1, Kuala Baram here today.

He added that efforts to conserve the mangrove forest were very important because it is not only a habitat for various species of fauna and other wildlife, but also a breeding ground for various types of fish, shellfish and crustaceans, especially lobsters, which were highly valued in the market.

“This can be a high economic value or source of side income for fishermen and villagers here. What’s more, the price of lobster here reaches up to RM80 per kilo,” he said.

Over time, he said the ecosystem, especially the mangrove swamp forest, is facing the threat of a decline in its function and integrity, due to demands in development and economy.

Therefore, he said efforts by related agencies to carry out tree replanting and mangrove forest conservation by involving the local community was appropriate.

He said apart from that, this educational effort was very important to give awareness to the community on the function, importance and methods of conservation to ensure sustainability and a sustainable ecosystem.

He said awareness on the importance of forest conservation must be done immediately and needs involvement of all level of community.

“Therefore, I call for this effort to be done continuously, to create awareness among the community on the importance of taking care of the environment

“I would also like to congratulate the Natural Resources and Environmental Board (NREB), Petronas Carigali, Sarawak Forest Department (JHS), Miri City Council (MCC) and all government department as well as agencies for taking the initiatives to organise this programme, especially residents of Batu 1 for their involvement in this programme,” he said.

Meanwhile, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd Sarawak Asset general manager Anuar Ismail said the Environment Awareness Programme started off with the planting of 500 mangrove tree seedlings on Friday (Oct 14) and continued to today, making up a total of 920 seedlings planted.

“This time, some 50 people also took the opportunity to participate in the mangrove tree planting programme, where they gained knowledge and experience with the community of Kampung Batu 1,” he said.

Also present at the function were Deputy Controller of Environmental Quality NREB Sarawak Paul Bond Ferdinand Chamberlin, Kampung Batu 1 community leader Mohd Yusuf Sulaiman, Councillor Jeffery Phang, as well as officers from JHS, NREB, Petronas Carigali, MCC and local residents.