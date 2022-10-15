Missing man in Lundu jungle found safe

KUCHING (Oct 15): A 21-year-old man who reportedly went missing since Oct 5 in the jungle near Kampung Bajo, Lundu was found safe at 8.14am on Saturday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they received a call from the victim’s family who said Illias Illyasa Bujang had been found by a group of villagers near the edge of the jungle.

Illias, who is a person with special needs, was then escorted back to his home where he was reunited with his mother.

The search and rescue operation for Illias started on Oct 5 and involved personnel from Bomba, the police, Civil Defence Force, General Operations Force and several villagers.