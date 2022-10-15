Motion supporting Ismail Sabri as 10th OM candidate dominates Umno division meetings

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 15): A motion supporting the decision of the Umno Supreme Council (MT) which named Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the 10th Prime Minister candidate for the 15th general election (GE15), dominated most of the Umno division meetings today.

The divisions which convened today all unanimously agreed with the motion.

In Kelantan, Machang Umno division chief Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said the motion was among the six motions unanimously passed.

Besides that, another proposal is to support efforts to create harmonious relations, solidarity and unity on the ideas of struggle between Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for GE15,” he said when met by the media after the opening the meeting which was attended by about 300 delegates, today.

He said among other motions that were also agreed upon was to speed up the establishment of a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into the allegations and misconduct of former Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas based on the content of his book ‘Justice In The Wilderness’ and to re-evaluate the method of appointing judges that was not according to the law.

In Johor, the same decision was also taken by four Umno divisions including Tenggara, Pontian, Parit Sulong and Tebrau at their respective division meetings.

Tenggara Umno division head Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba who is also the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister in a post on Facebook said besides the proposal, the division also wanted the country’s administration leadership led by Umno to improve the socio-economic chain in a more vigorous and balanced manner and champion the needs of the people.

Pontian Umno division leader Datuk Hasni Mohammad said another motion that was agreed upon was the selection of candidates for GE15 which needed to take into account candidates from the same Parliamentary constituency besides proposing that the party’s solidarity be strengthened as a team.

Parit Sulong Umno division chief Datuk Zulkurnain Kamisan said the division supports all efforts to unify the Umno leadership for the survival and victory of BN in GE15.

Apart from that, they also support that the main theme of the GE15 manifesto which is “Stability and Prosperity” as it was used during the Johor and Melaka State Elections.

Meanwhile, Johor Umno Youth leader Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said the wing would intensify the use of social media platforms in GE15 in an effort to approach young voters.

The Larkin assemblyman said the platform would also be used to fend off various slanders and allegations against Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN).

The Umno division meetings which began yesterday until tomorrow will involve 191 divisions. – Bernama