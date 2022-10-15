Motorcyclist found dead at Bintawa roundabout

KUCHING (Oct 15): A male motorcyclist was found dead at the Bintawa roundabout at 2am on Saturday.

It was believed the deceased, identified as 28-year-old Andrian Lojohn, had been involved in a single-vehicle accident and had died due to serious head injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

According to a witness, Andrian had been found lying unconscious in the middle of the roundabout, with his motorcycle engine still running, by a lorry driver who then alerted the police.