Motorcyclist found dead at Bintawa roundabout

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak, Crime

The deceased at the scene of the accident.

KUCHING (Oct 15): A male motorcyclist was found dead at the Bintawa roundabout at 2am on Saturday.

It was believed the deceased, identified as 28-year-old Andrian Lojohn, had been involved in a single-vehicle accident and had died due to serious head injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

According to a witness, Andrian had been found lying unconscious in the middle of the roundabout, with his motorcycle engine still running, by a lorry driver who then alerted the police.

