National Recovery Council moots centralised system for fair distribution of aid

The National Recovery Council (NRC) has proposed the creation of a centralised system to ease the process of distributing aid and assistance to the poor and the needy.

Its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said almost all government agencies and ministries were involved in the distribution of aid but there were still many people out there who were left out and did not receive any assistance.

“By integrating the data of recipients who deserve to be aided under one system, the process to provide aid, including subsidies can be streamlined, hence enabling transparency and efficient distribution of aid to those in need.

“This mechanism will function as a social security net to all and the aid can be easily distributed for short, medium and long term to deserving cases.

“This will also reduce bureaucracy and other administrative issues while optimising the use of nation’s finances,” he said in his speech after launching a national seminar on National Recovery and Social Inclusivity co-organized by the NRC and an independent think-tank, Institut Masa Depan Malaysia (Masa) in Putrajaya.

Muhyiddin, who is formerly prime minister, added that the proposal must be considered at the highest level as the number of the hardcore poor had increased significantly due to the onslaught of Covid-19.

He said according to the e-Kasih data, up till June 30, 2022, head of each household who has slipped to become hardcore poor has increased to 145,000 from only 45,000 in 2020.

What is more worrying is that some 600,000 in the M40 category have fallen into the poor category, leading to the hike in the B40 category to the B60 category.

“This hike mirrors the true reality that is being faced by the people as a whole. A lot of us are facing hardship due to the rising cost of living, higher cost of food prices, unemployment and declining income.

“If there is no immediate and serious intervention by agencies and other relevant parties, I am afraid that this problem will worsen to the point that the poor will become hardcore poor, businesses need to be shut down, productivity declining and at the end, we are not able to move on and recover,” he said.

He expressed hopes that everyone, especially stakeholders, could give serious thoughts in solving core and bread and butter issues facing the people, business community and the industries in general.

“What is most important is that the people’s welfare and their well-being must be prioritised despite different political undertakings. The nation’s prosperity and the people’s wellbeing must be the nation’s number one priority,” he said.

Development of Sabah & Sarawak should be in tandem to ensure shared prosperity.

Among the panellists who participated in interactive sessions held in conjunction with the seminar were Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Honorary Professor Datuk Dr Medaline Berma, who is also Masa Honorary Fellow, and Dr Firdaus Suffian, Deputy Rector Academic Affairs Division, Universiti Teknologi MARA (Sabah).

Prof Medaline in her presentation said that the gaps between Sarawak and Sabah if compared to the Peninsular Malaysia were so vast and there were lots of aspects that needed to be looked into for the nation to recover as one.

“If we look at healthcare for example, the majority of the people do not have access to quality healthcare.

“This excludes the traveling cost that is expensive in Sarawak while the distance from their homes to the nearest hospitals is far. Some of them have no choice but to stay overnight at other places before they can obtain treatment. This is one of the basic aspects that needs to be immediately looked into and improved by the rightful authorities,” she said.

She also touched on the gaps in education and poverty which have worsened due to the pandemic.

“Before Covid-19, they are already poor to the point they could not afford to learn or have a conducive home. Now, as we move into the endemic phase, the problem is getting from bad to worse as their income has not grown and the cost of living is getting higher,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Firdaus Suffian said that despite Sabah contributing to 46.7 per cent of crude palm oil and 42 per cent of petroleum, it still remains a poor state.

“If we look at the figures, 25 per cent or one in four Sabahans still live in poverty. Even if the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increases, those below the threshold do not feel it at all.

“This is because the income gap between the rich and the poor in Sabah is too wide, creating inequality. This needs to be overcome immediately as planned under the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030,” he said.

The seminar witnessed a presentation of 12 working papers by researchers who conducted their research under Masa’s Policy Development Programme MASA (MPDP).

They are part of 30 researchers from the Public and Private Higher Education Institutions who obtained a grant from MPDP to conduct research on various segments, involving the economy and social, with the aim to improve the nation’s standing.

Among the scope of deliberations touched on the issues of poverty, measures that should be taken to empower the hardcore poor, enhancing the resilience of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the recovery of the tourism sector and sustainability of the green economy.

As the seminar wraps for the day, collectively all of the think tanks who attended the seminar agree that the government needs to expedite restoring the country by emphasizing aspects of social inclusion and dignity.

Among them are emphasising the quality and quantity aspects of education to overcome the issue of children being left out of the education system, to drive the business sector forward, introducing incentives for micro, small and medium enterprises to increase productivity, and immediately identify investments that offer jobs with high income to the people.