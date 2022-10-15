Organisation lauded for healthcare commitment in Sarawak

SIBU (Oct 15): Malaysian St John Ambulance Foundation – Coastal Area Selangor (SJAM-KPS) has been lauded for providing healthcare to the local community with the setting up of a hemodialysis centre in Bintulu.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg acknowledged SJAM-KPS’s initiative in working along with the government to deliver quality public health services in Sarawak.

“More centres like this will soon be developed to provide dialysis treatments to benefit the people, especially those from the low and middle income groups,” said the Premier in his speech, delivered by Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, who represented him during the launch of Bintulu SJAM-KPS Hemodialysis Centre (Station 10) at Parkcity Commerce Square in Bintulu yesterday.

Abang Johari deemed the establishment of the SJAM-KPS Foundation hemodialysis centre in Bintulu as an exemplary social responsibility initiative, in line with the government’s plan to strengthen the well-being of people who need dialysis treatments.

“Diabetes and high blood pressure, being two common diseases that caused kidney failure, pose a major health issue in the country,” he said, while citing Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s remarks at the launching of Kidney Ambassador and Predialysis Education Programme in Putrajaya of the average number of 8,000 people having been diagnosed with kidney failure each year.

“State government places great emphasis on the importance of welfare and the quality of health care for the people and therefore,” Abang Johari said, while urging the public to have regular health checks or to take up a glomerular filtration rate test or blood test, especially for those with high blood pressure and diabetes.

Also present at the event were SJAM-KPS Foundation chief operating officer Dato Yeo Kim Thong and event organising chairman Lim Tee Leong.