PBK chief: Support local opposition parties to restore S’wak’s rights

KUCHING (Oct 15): The best thing for Sarawakians to do is to stick with local-based opposition parties because Malaya-based political parties and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) could not do much to restore Sarawak’s rights, said Voon Lee Shan.

The Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president wondered whether Sarawakians are happy with the GPS government and the role the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) had been playing all these years.

Voon said he was aware that the federal government, since 1974, had reaped RM6,680 billion from just Sarawak’s oil and gas, while Putrajaya only gave RM35 billion back to the state.

According to him, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, a former state second finance minister, had the knowledge about the revenues collected by the federal government from Sarawak.

Voon, who was Batu Lintang assemblyman from 2006-2011, said he gave Wong hard times because he never failed to ask the latter about revenues that had been taken by the federal government, especially from oil and gas, since Sarawak joined in forming Malaysia.

He said Wong was very frank with him and disclosed many things that he could disclose.

“Based on parliamentary practice and under oath of secrecy as a cabinet minister at that time, he could not disclose much. I saw his frustration because I know he was concerned about the amount of revenues taken by the federal government.

“Besides the loss of revenues from taxes collected by the Land Transport, Customs, Inland Revenue, Police, Judiciary and other federal government departments, Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh was also very concerned with the amount of revenues from oil and gas taken by the federal government.

“Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and I are neighbours in Kuching. He told the august House that we were neighbours and openly invited me, to the laughter of elected representatives of the august House, to come to his house for a cup of coffee so that he could speak to me more about these revenues,” recollected Voon in a statement yesterday.

He wondered whether those elected representatives in the august House who laughed at the invitation were concerned about the loss of revenue that Sarawak suffered all these decades.

“For those who laughed at the invitation, how strong is their love for Sarawak? To me, revenue is a serious matter and no one should laugh at it.

“To me, I was impressed that Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh was a minister with Sarawak at heart, but he could not because of collective responsibility and oath of secrecy to disclose things openly,” he said.

He said Wong, being the second finance minister then, was responsible to ensure the federal government return to Sarawak the revenues that Sarawak is entitled to under the Federal Constitution.

“I sensed that he poured out his frustration recently by having to leave the Sarawak Cabinet after more than thirty years to fight for the restoration of Sarawak from outside the Cabinet where there is more freedom for him to speak.

“Now, being no more in the Cabinet, no one could stop him to disclose to us the revenues collected by the federal government from Sarawak,” he added.

PBK, PSB and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) have recently formalised collaboration for the 15th general election, with PBK having consented to using PSB logo to contest in the coming polls.