Penang, Selangor, Negri Sembilan assemblies will not dissolve, says Pakatan presidential council

GEORGE TOWN (Oct 15): The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council has announced that the three states under the coalition will not dissolve their respective state assemblies.

According to a brief announcement posted on the Pakatan Facebook page, Penang, Selangor and Negri Sembilan will not hold state polls concurrently with the 15th general election.

“Pakatan states will be focusing on pressing issues, especially the floods,” the council said.

This decision came despite calls by various quarters, including DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng and DAP national legal bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh, for Penang to dissolve its state assembly now to hold state polls concurrently with GE15. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME