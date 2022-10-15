Petronas BeDigital Bootcamp: What a Difference Two Weeks Make

Having missed the first bootcamp in March, the Tuaran-born Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Mechanical Engineering final year student made sure that this time he would secure a place in the programme.

It was indeed a life-changing experience for Daniel Wilson Sinin, the youngest of three siblings. His excellent performance during the entire event held at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sabah earned him a job offer from Petronas.

“I’m truly grateful for this opportunity because it provided a platform for me to learn new things, boost my confidence, and ultimately, get the job offer,” said Daniel.

Opening employment doors

In the weeks before joining the bootcamp, Daniel, whose parents are both blind, had been wondering about his future. He had even started looking for employment before completing his final semester – but to no avail.

Hence on the first day of the bootcamp, he stepped into the venue with a quiet determination, vowing to do his best throughout the programme that took place from 15 to 26 August this year.

At the bootcamp’s closing ceremony, when his name was announced as among those being offered employment, he was overwhelmed with emotion. And the first person that came to his mind was his mother.

“This means a lot, especially for my mother who has worked hard as a blind masseuse to raise us,” he said.

The door to employment had also swung open for 23 other campers whose grit and determination, sweat and tears, and displays of leadership prowess, paid off when they, too, were offered employment.

All in all, a total of 15 participants received employment offers from the Petronas Group, six from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and three from Sabah Energy Corporation (SEC).

“I called my parents and broke the news,” said another participant, Nur Azlin Jahipin, shortly after the bootcamp’s closing ceremony.

“I did not expect to get a job out of this programme. I am so excited and look forward to starting work,” said Nur Azlin, who was offered a job at SEC. She described the Petronas BeDigital Bootcamp as a good platform to prepare students to enter the job market.

Learning modules

The Petronas BeDigital Bootcamp is a two-week curated programme aimed at enhancing local talents’ employability.

It was first held in March this year, involving 18 final-year students from UMS. The second bootcamp involved 50 students from UMS, UiTM Sabah, and University College Sabah Foundation (UCSF).

The programme includes digital and entrepreneurship-oriented modules conducted by trainers from Petronas, Petrosains and partners Microsoft, TCS, SEEd.Lab and others.

Campers learned about data storytelling, producing impactful presentations, and communication skills that equip them to stay ahead of the curve in the digital era.

Job interview preparation tips covering written and video resumes, professional appearance, and interview techniques were also part of the curriculum, before campers headed for an intense Shark Tank-format pitching session to complete the learning.

Vibrant individuals

Petronas Chief Digital Officer Aadrin Azly was impressed with the participants. He said, “They are all vibrant individuals with a desire to self-improve. Rather than going off on holiday, they are committed to joining the bootcamp during their semester break.”

The programme’s participants were assessed throughout the bootcamp, with the top participants potentially being given conditional employment offers after completing the programme.

Successful individuals were chosen based on their background qualification, academic performance, communication skills, thought process, and leadership competencies which were assessed throughout the bootcamp.

“We hope that once the participants are equipped with this bolstered leadership and innovative mindset, they can explore the realm of digital entrepreneurship, become digital technical specialists or venture into other digital roles within the job market,” Aadrin added.

Widening one’s perspectives

Nizam Nordin, 23, one of the 18 participants in the first bootcamp, knew very well the intensity of learning that his junior campers had to go through during the programme.

He said it opened his mind to vast opportunities where he can apply the knowledge and skills taught in his Computer Science degree programme from UMS.

Initially, he did not expect to find a job related to his degree, saying that the market for such field in Sabah was very competitive.

As such, he had set his mind on pursuing a career around his hobby, which is scuba diving.

But his decision to join the Petronas BeDigital Bootcamp changed everything, pivoting his career plan, and bringing him back to the world of digital.

“The bootcamp opened my eyes. I realise now that computer science has vast applications, and many companies need computer scientists,” said Nizam, who was offered employment with Petronas Digital Sdn Bhd.

Building confidence

Suffian Abdul Karim, a Cohort 2 participant who received a job offer from TCS, said that joining the programme alone was already a blessing as he was able to sharpen his soft and hard skills.

“Before the bootcamp, I would say my confidence level was five out of 10, and now I can say that it’s nine out of 10. I am very thankful for this opportunity. I have acquired new knowledge that prepares me for the job market,” he said.

The final semester UMS Civil Engineering student, who also hails from Tuaran, will report for duty upon completion of his studies this month.