PM Ismail Sabri announces special fund of RM200,000 allocated for Ex-Police Association of Malaysia

BERA (Oct 15): A special fund of RM200,000 has been allocated for the Ex-Police Association of Malaysia and another RM100,000 for the Pahang Ex-Police Association in appreciation of the retirees’ services, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the provision was also to ensure that the welfare of retired police personnel would continue to be protected as they had helped to maintain national security while in service.

“Whenever matters regarding retirees are being raised, they (retirees) always want to hear what is there specifically for them, but the government has already announced various business loans, such as the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun) which has been allocated a large sum to cover everyone including retirees.

“Actually, the government had announced several training programmes under Socso, HRD Corp, but it was not mentioned specifically for retirees, so the group has never been left behind,” he said when officiating at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Pahang Ex-Police Association here today.

Ismail Sabri also informed that tax exemptions are given to individuals and corporate bodies that contribute funds to non-profit associations or bodies such as the Malaysian Ex-Police Association. — Bernama