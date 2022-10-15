Premier: Sarawak to consider subsidising its students to fly home to vote in GE15

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 15): The Sarawak government will consider providing special subsidy for young Sarawakian voters now in the Peninsula to fly home and vote in the 15th General Election (GE15), says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“All I know is about the dissolution (of parliament), but we do not know when the polling date is. Nonetheless, we will consider it. I cannot give specific answer. Let us discuss among the leaders first on how to provide assistance to anak-anak (young people) to come home and vote,” he said at the Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak townhall session here today.

He was responding to a question from a participant on the possibility of such assistance for Sarawakians aged 18 to 28 now living in the Peninsula, following the implementation of Undi18 (voting age lowered to 18) for the GE15.

Over 4,000 Sarawakians, mainly students in universities and other institutions of learning in the Peninsula, attended the Lan Berambeh held at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

Abang Johari, who is also chairman of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), was quick to quip that if the subsidy were implemented, the recipients should know how to reciprocate the assistance.

“‘Tahu tahu sinei tuju nya’ (you should know where the vote should go). This is so that the voice of Sarawakians are heard by Putrajaya. What is important to us is that we are still negotiating the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“And if GPS has a big voice, for sure Putrajaya will hear us loud and clear. Don’t main-main (play around), we have very strong backing. You have to listen to us in our MA63 negotiations,” he said.

Abang Johari arrived in Kuala Lumpur from Tokyo, Japan where he was one of the speakers for the Tokyo Climate Change Forum.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday (Oct 10) announced the dissolution of the Parliament on Oct 10 to pave the way for GE15.

The Election Commission (EC) is scheduled to hold a meeting next Thursday to determine the dates of the nomination and polling.

Out of the total 222 parliamentary seats, 31 are in Sarawak which will be contested by GPS. It will also be GPS’ first participation in a parliamentary election.