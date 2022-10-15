Razi: Ministry to look into implementing one pct PWD employment policy in S’wak

KUCHING (Oct 15): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development will look into implementing the policy of hiring one per cent of people with disabilities (PWD) in every ministry or government department at the state-level, said its deputy minister Mohamad Razi Sitam.

He said the policy is being implemented by the federal government and the ministry will be checking with the state government if it has adopted this policy.

“If the state government has not, we need to immediately implement it at the state-level.

“The policy has been implemented by the federal government not only for the government sector but also the private sector,” he said at the state-level International White Cane Day here on Saturday.

Razi said it was possible for Sarawak to implement this policy as currently, there are many PWD who are highly educated and have mastered technical skills.

“If the policy is adopted in Sarawak, it will not only involve government agencies but also corporate organisations,” he said.

He also pointed out as of Feb 28, the Social Welfare Department recorded 42,225 PWD in Sarawak. From that figure, 4,828 or 11.43 per cent are visually-impaired.

Talking on the White Cane Day, Razi said it is celebrated annually on Oct 15 to instill and raise awareness among the public to be concerned about the visually-impaired and their rights.

He also recommended the more fortunate members of the public who do not suffer from visual impairments to perform vision screenings and comprehensive eye examinations at least once a year, as most causes of vision problems can be prevented or treated if detected early.