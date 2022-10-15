Sabah PH finalises proposed seat allocation

TAWAU (Oct 15): Sabah Pakatan Harapan (Sabah PH) has finalised its proposed seat allocation among the component parties – PKR, DAP, Amanah and Upko – for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its chairman, Datuk Christina Liew, said she had chaired the final meeting on the matter in Kota Kinabalu on Thursday.

“We have submitted our list of seats to be contested to the PH leadership in Kuala Lumpur for consideration and approval.

“For now, we have returned to our respective areas to make the necessary preparations for the upcoming polls,” she said on Friday during a meeting here with PKR grassroot leaders and representatives from the party’s Tawau Branch, including its deputy chairman Raymond Sung.

According to the incumbent Tawau MP, PH has reached a consensus on the use of a common logo for GE15.

“We have decided to use the PH logo, and we are in the process of ordering several thousands of flags, T-shirts and caps for PKR members and supporters. For Tawau, I have placed my order,” she said.

Liew called on those interested to become polling agents and counting agents to register themselves for training at the Tawau Parliamentary People’s Service Centre next week.

She said support for PH in the Peninsula was gaining momentum with the goal of changing the government.

“Reject Barisan Nasional (BN), reject corruption and kleptocracy for the betterment of the nation and its people. Give PH a second chance to govern the country.”

Meanwhile, Liew urged certain quarters not to defame her by saying that she is not a Tawau folk.

“I was bred here and studied at the Sin Hwa Primary School in Tawau, and so did my children. My father worked as a contractor here. He was buried here when he passed away,” she said, adding that she has a house here.

She also took her critics to task for claiming that she had not done anything for the Tawau parliamentary constituency which covers the State constituencies of Sri Tanjung, Apas and Balung. “When the right time comes, I will publicise a list of the development projects carried out by the Tawau Municipal Council, using my MP Fund.”

The incumbent MP disclosed that more than 16,000 sets of food baskets and bags of rice had been distributed to village communities, members of the public, mosques, suraus, churches and temples during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

In addition, Liew said 1,000 free milk powder packs had been handed out to children from B40 families this year.

Some 4,400 prayer mats had been donated to 85 mosques and suraus in the Tawau parliamentary constituency, she added.