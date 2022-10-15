Sarawak golfer Anson Yeo adds feather to cap with Kedah Amateur Open win

KUCHING (Oct 15): State golfer Anson Yeo added another feather to his cap when he won the 47th Kedah Amateur Open at the Permaipura Golf and Country Club on Friday.

The tournament is one of the legs of the race to the 118th Malaysian Amateur Open.

The 16-year-old student from the Borneo International School here carded a three-day total gross score of six-under par 210 to tie for the top spot with Ikmal Basry.

However, the Sarawak ace won the title on the first play-off hole.

Coming in third place was Hariz Hezri with a three-under par 213.

Yeo said he was happy he won this week in Kedah on a play-off and was satisfied with his good form.

“This is my third amateur win after the Perak Amateur Open and the Labuan Amateur Open.

“This year, I also finished fourth in the Penang Amateur Open and second in the Negeri Sembilan Amateur Open and also won the Sarawak Classic on my home course Samarahan Country Club,” he told The Borneo Post.

Yeo added his experience at the Junior President’s Cup was “awesome”.

“It was the best moment for me to play in this prestigious tournament representing Malaysia and the International Team, although we lost narrowly.

“My next tournament will be the AAC from Oct 27-30 in Thailand,” he added.