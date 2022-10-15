SMK Bario students attend SMA career talk

KUCHING (Oct 15): Some 112 students from SMK Bario recently attended a career talk organised by the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA).

Among the objectives in the ‘Preparing Skilled Workforce for Digital Economy Transformation’ talk were ensuring the younger generation would be more aware on the digital skills, future opportunities and options required for Sarawak’s digitalisation by 2030.

Also presented were the needs and agenda of the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 through six sectors and seven enablers as an overview of what has been planned and executed for Sarawak to achieve its vision.

SMA deputy chief scientist and deputy advisor of digital economy Professor Dr Al-Khalid Othman said he hoped the talk could excite, inspire, motivate and attract students to choose their best career options and opportunities.

“In order for Sarawak to be (a) developed (state) with high income status by 2030, it requires at least 60 per cent skilled manpower. Currently, the employed persons by occupation in Sarawak is still highly dependent on low-skilled workforce. Moreover, there is a high percentage of Sarawak labour force with lower education attainment,” he said.

Dr Al-Khalid suggested all stakeholders come together to play their roles in enhancing the capacity and capability for Sarawak skilled labour in the future.

“The state government should also provide a Lifelong Learning support system or platform for talent development to foster interest in digital skills and knowledge,” he said.

Among the topics discussed during the talk were the issues and challenges in pursuing higher education studies; introduction to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields; the future industry skills requirement; and the need for the future generation to remember their roots, traditions and culture.

The career talk was organised as part of SMA’s outreach programme in Bario.

The programme was officiated by Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.