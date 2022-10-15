S’wak mulls having building in KL to house its university students

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 15): The Sarawak government will consider constructing a building in Kuala Lumpur for Sarawakian university students here with reasonable rental, says state Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I understand the problem of accommodation for university students here, whereby the rental may not be reasonable. After discussing with Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof, maybe we will construct a building here to provide a place for Sarawakian students with reasonable rental,” said Abang Johari.

However, he said the state government would first have to identify a piece of land to construct the building.

Currently, there is a building named ‘Rumah Sarawak’, where Sarawakian students in Kuala Lumpur facing difficulties can seek assistance from.

Abang Johari said this in a townhall session as part of the one-day ‘Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2022’ programme at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) at Kuala Lumpur here today.

Fadillah was appointed the organising chairman for the programme and about 6,200 people, mostly university students, attended the event.

Abang Johari also agreed there was a need to establish an engagement session between the state leaders and the university students here to assist them in seeking solutions for their problems.

He said the state government would table a Bill to set up a Sarawak Wealth Fund during the State Legislative Assembly sitting next month.

He said the state had always emphasised the educational development of students as the state government aspired one day to provide free tertiary education to all Sarawakians students.

“If our fund increases, we will consider providing free tertiary education and hopefully students pursuing their courses in universities owned by the state will not have to pay fees one day. I believe this is doable as long as our financial position is strong.”

For the record, institutions of higher learning that have been taken over or owned by the state government are Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak campus, Curtin University Miri, i-CATS University College, University of Technology Sarawak and the Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs).

Touching on dilapidated schools in the state, Abang Johari reminded that education matters fall under the federal list but the state government had played its role by allocating funds to reconstruct some of the dilapidated schools in the state.

He also told the audience that the state government would consider providing scholarships to part-time students wanting to pursue tertiary education.

Abang Johari said the state government had been actively pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines to develop the local workforce in meeting the industry needs of a new economy.

“The state government, through the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, focuses on talent development of our students as we march towards a new economy anchored on science and technology.”

Abang Johari, who has just returned from Japan for a Tokyo climate change forum, said he had met with the chief executive of Toyota Motor Corporation to discuss potential cooperation in setting up an assembly plant in Sarawak for vehicles powered by hydrogen.

Abang Johari said the state government was adopting new ways to chart the state towards a new economy and creating high-value job opportunities for Sarawakians.

Under the ambitious PCDS 2030, he said the state government wanted to grow the economy by six to eight per cent per year to reach a gross domestic product (GPD) of RM280 billion by 2030, as well as fighting for rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).