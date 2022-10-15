Tegas inks 6 MoUs on digital innovation, entrepreneurship ecosystem devt

KUCHING (Oct 15): Six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) relating to digital innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem development were exchanged between Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) and its strategic partners on Thursday.

The six strategic partners are Sunway Innovation Labs (iLabs), Sunway College Kuching, SIRIM Berhad, Pixel Play Advanta Sdn Bhd, Asiatech Education Sdn Bhd and Yayasan MyProdigy Malaysia.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh, who is also Tegas chairman, witnessed the exchanging of the MOUs, which was held in conjunction with the Borneo Corporate Innovation Summit (BCIS) 2022 at Tegas Digital Village (TDV).

According to a statement, BCIS is a programme designed to bring together visionary leaders, startups and innovators to share insights and best practices to innovate, and address issues confronting the business and corporate world today.

During the exchange, Tegas was represented by its TDV general manager Manzoor Hayat Khan, Sunway iLabs by its director Matthijs van Leeuwen, Sunway College Kuching by its director Joseph Lim, Sirim by its senior vice president Mohd Azanuddin Salleh, Pixel Play by its chief operating officer Syahrul Nizar, Asiatech by its chief executive officer Dr Eric Balan and Yayasan MyProdigy Malaysia by its manager Lara Azman.

The MoUs exchanged between Tegas and its partners involve cooperation focusing on accelerating the growth of local startups and social enterprises as well as enhancing the digital innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Sarawak, in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

“Entrepreneurship helps generate meaningful employment, which contributes to ending poverty and creating decent work and economic growth.

“The Sarawak government has long recognised this and has been consistent in promoting digital innovation and entrepreneurship in the state. Catalytic initiatives undertaken by the Sarawak government through Tegas include establishing the Tegas Digital Village and Digital Innovation Hub in Kuching, Bintulu, and Miri, where we provide access to various programmes and initiatives to empower Anak Sarawak to innovate,” said Len Talif.

Also present were Sarawak Multimedia Authority chief scientist and chief advisor Prof Jugdutt (Jack) Singh, Sunway Education Group chief executive officer Professor Elizabeth Lee and Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian.