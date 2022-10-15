Tithe collection to help UMS students

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 15): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) on tithe collection and distribution.

Through the MoA, UMS was appointed as the collection and distribution agent for property tithe on behalf of MUIS, said its Vice Chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor.

“Proceeds from the tithe collection are used to help UMS students who come from low-income groups. This appointment is a good initiative between UMS and MUIS where average annual tithe collected is about RM1 million,” said Kasim when met after the MoA agreement signing ceremony.

He disclosed that from the amount to be collected, 50 percent will be used for providing assistance to students facing financial problems and the rest will be returned to MUIS.

“Therefore, it is hoped that with this initiative, we will be able to empower students’ capacity and subsequently be able to improve their quality of life,” he said.

UMS was represented by Kasim and the university’s registrar, Luqman Ridha Anwar, at the signing ceremony while MUIS was represented by its CEO Ramlan Awang Ali and Deputy Chief Assistant Secretary (Zakat Division) Iwansuzairie Hari.

The ceremony was witnessed by Chief Minister cum UMS’ Pro Chancellor Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor; UMS Board chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Abdul Rahman Dahlan and Special Tasks and Coordination Minister cum state Education Exco Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.