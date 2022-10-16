1,817 food packs distributed to flood victims in Marudi, Beluru, says Miri APM officer

MIRI (Oct 16): A total of 1,817 packs of food have been distributed to the flood victims in 27 areas in Marudi and Beluru districts today, said Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Mirwan Shah Masri.

According to him, the food aid was delivered to the flood victims by personnel from the APM, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Welfare Department (JKM), police and members of the public.

“The delivery of food aid as of this afternoon went smoothly,” he said.

Yesterday, a total of 105 packs of food, which were donated by the Miri Welfare Office were distributed to flood victims at Long Liaw in Baram.

The donations were handed over by Bomba Miri personnel using a helicopter.