Abg Jo hints Fadillah to defend Petra Jaya seat in GE15

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 16) Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has hinted that Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof will be defending the Petra Jaya seat in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

Speaking at a dinner during the ‘Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2022’ programme at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here last night, Abang Johari, hoped that Fadillah would be given the mandate by the people again if he is renominated to defend the parliamentary seat.

“Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof, God willing, hopefully you will win if you are nominated again,” the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said.

Fadillah has been a four-term MP for the Petra Jaya seat since 2004. In the 14th General Election in 2018, he won the seat with a majority of 15,017 votes.

On Oct 10, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the Parliament, paving the way for the 15th parliamentary election to be held within 60 days.

Abang Johari had previously mentioned that GPS will head into the impending parliamentary election ‘on its own’ for the first time in history and not under the Barisan National (BN) banner.