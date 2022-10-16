Ahmad Zahid: Ismail Sabri remains as Umno’s PM candidate

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 16): Umno will maintain its stand to name Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as its candidate for prime minister if Barisan Nasional (BN) wins the 15th general election (GE15).

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi denied the Opposition’s claim that he would be appointed as prime minister if BN returns to govern the Federal government, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

He said his party will not go beyond the absolute authority of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in appointing a prime minister.

“We stick to the principle that Umno has decided to nominate Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri as the prime minister candidate, that cannot be disputed anymore.

“However, the power to appoint the prime minister is the absolute power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong according to provisions in the Federal Constitution.

“His Majesty also has the power to appoint any member of the Dewan Rakyat who in His Majesty’s opinion has the support of the majority of members of Parliament to form a government,” he said in a press conference after officiating the Bagan Datuk Umno division delegates meeting in Perak yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid said if there is an Opposition party that names someone other than Ismail Sabri as the BN prime minister candidate, then it is an effort for them to divide BN and Umno.

“So, I don’t respect that stance, we respect the absolute power under the Federal Constitution that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has,” he said.

Earlier today, Bernama reported that a motion supporting the decision of the Umno Supreme Council in naming the party’s vice-president Ismail Sabri as the prime minister candidate dominated most of the party’s division meetings yesterday.

The divisions that convened yesterday all unanimously agreed with the motion.

The divisions are Padang Terap, Kedah; Arau, Perlis; Tampin, Negri Sembilan; Penang (all divisions); and Machang, Kelantan. — Malay Mail