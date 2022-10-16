Bersatu Kota Marudu remains intact

KOTA MARUDU (Oct 16): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said Bersatu Kota Marudu remained intact despite the departure of its chairman, Datuk Wetrom Bahanda.

“As the leader of Bersatu Sabah (PPBM), I would like to make it clear that even though the head of Bersatu Kota Marudu has ditched the party, I assure that Bersatu is here to stay in Kota Marudu.

“We will continue to support Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) candidate Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili (for Kota Marudu MP),” he said at the Jelajah GRS Kota Marudu here on Sunday.

“We should not make a miscalculation in politics. I understand that Parti Warisan is fishing especially during the elections. We know their intention … cakap tidak serupa bikin (do not walk the talk).

“They just talk. What have they done in two years and half as government of Sabah? They have no hala tuju (direction) other than politicking without any regards to the interests of the multi-racial people in the State,” he said.

According to him, the leadership of Dr Maximus who is Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president is still very much needed by the people here.

“He has done so much for Kota Marudu. If there are certain people or opposition claiming that there is no development in Kota Marudu, this we cannot accept. It is a total blatant lie.

“We can see for ourselves that Kota Marudu has undergone a major transformation ever since he (Dr Maximus) becomes the Member of Parliament and a Federal minister,” he said.

Hajiji who is chairman of GRS, added Dr Maximus is well-respected leader by Federal leaders as he is a leader who has been fighting for Sabah’s rights from the very beginning and now as minister in charge of Sabah and Sarawak affairs, he continued the struggle in the MA63 special council.

Hajiji also said that the GRS is a platform that unites parties representing the multi-racial people in Sabah so that the Federal will listen to Sabah.

“I hope the people will understand the basic of GRS foundation. We must not repeat our past mistakes. We were easily split and unable to claim our rights because we were disunited,” he said.

“Enough is enough. We do not need to fight anymore,” he said.

Hajiji said he had also met with the Premier of Sarawak recently and they were in agreement that Sabah and Sarawak needs one voice in Malaysia.

During the past two years, the State Government had achieved much.

“This is what we want. If we are united we will get it,” he said, adding that several breakthroughs have been achieved in terms of Sabah getting more from Petronas from the state’s oil and gas resources.

He said an announcement will be made soon regarding Sabah’s equity in Petronas projects in Sabah.

Present were Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) President Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) President Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee, United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) President Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, Sabah Solidarity Party (Star) secretary general Datuk Edward Linggu, Tandek Assemblyman cum organising chairman Hendrus Anding as well as Bersatu Kota Marudu divisional leaders.