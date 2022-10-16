Bomba rescuing five friends stranded at Kpg Bronang Waterfall

KUCHING (Oct 16): Five friends are currently stranded at the Kampung Bronang Waterfall in Bau after heavy rain made it difficult for them to trek back.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they received a call from one of the victims at 6.50pm informing them they required assistance.

Bomba added the victims were still within telecommunication range.

Rescuers from the Bau fire station are currently making their way up to the waterfall.

The group, comprising of three men and two women, also found it difficult to trek down the mountain due to poor visibility.

