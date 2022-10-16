Candidate for Kota Marudu not finalised – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 16): Parti Warisan (Warisan) has not finalised yet who will contest in the Kota Marudu parliamentary constituency in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal welcomes Bandau assemblyman Datuk Wetrom Bahanda to join the party if he decides to do so, but putting him as its candidate in Kota Marudu is not yet finalised.

He said joining Warisan is important step for the Bersatu assemblyman first, while other considerations including becoming a candidate for Warisan will be considered and evaluated later.

Shafie said this when asked to comment on Wetrom’s claim that he would be Warisan’s candidate for the Kota Marudu seat.

“The candidate is another matter, joining Warisan that is a consideration that is important for us first. We will look into it. What is important for us is that the candidate is winnable (as) there is no point of fielding a candidate who cannot win. At the end of the day, it is winning the election, we need the number.

“If he is a winnable candidate, what’s wrong with it? After all he is a Sabahan. On top of that we want to unite Sabahans too. I have spelt this out clearly in my roadshows throughout the state, let Sabahans be united.

“If they are offering themselves why not, even Pairin too, why not, he is my old friend,” said Shafie when met during a walkabout at the Gaya Sunday market.

He stressed that to be a member of Warisan, there must be sincerity.

“In the interest of Sabahans, I have spelt it out clearly. if Pairin, Max, PBS are willing to work us why not. We are sincere, we opened our door, we are not saying that we are so arrogant that we can do it alone.

“But nevertheless, we have to be very selective and very meticulous in looking to see that the sincerity is there,” he said.

He said it was unfair that PBS, a party that has been part of governing Sabah for over 10 years, be given just two or three seats.

“Come join us. Let us work together in the interest of Sabah and Malaysia,” he said.

On Wetrom’s interest to join Warisan, Shafie said, “I welcome them whenever they want to come.”

It was reported on Saturday that Wetrom, the Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister told a function in Matunggong that he was leaving Bersatu for Warisan.

Wetrom won the new seat of Bandau in the 2020 state polls with a 3,363-vote majority after defeating candidates from Warisan, the United Sabah National Organisation, Parti Cinta Sabah, Liberal Democratic Party and an independent.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun on Saturday confirmed that Wetrom has quit Bersatu and that the latter’s move was expected.

A photo of Wetrom with his supporters doing the W sign, was circulating on the social media on Saturday afternoon, with many saying that he is joining Warisan.

The W sign is a Warisan sign used by its supporters.

Wetrom was reported to be eyeing to be a candidate for the Kota Marudu Parliament seat, currently held by Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili.