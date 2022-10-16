Evacuation centre at Bekenu community hall closed after flood victims allowed to return home

MIRI (Oct 16): The temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Bekenu community hall in the Subis district has been closed this morning after all of the flood victims were allowed to return home.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri officer Mirwan Shah Masri said the PPS, which housed flood victims from Kampung Jangalas, Kampung Dagang and Kampung Kawang in Bekenu, was closed at 10.48am.

“The PPS at Bekenu community hall was officially closed after monitoring found that the floods at the affected areas have completely receded and houses of the victims are safe to return to,” he said in a statement.

The PPS was opened on Monday after the three villages were hit by floods last Sunday due to the continuous overnight heavy rain.

A total of 28 people from eight households comprising nine men, seven women, four male senior citizens, three female senior citizens, three boys and two girls were housed at the PPS.