Fadillah: ‘Anak Sarawak Run’ in KL to be recorded in Malaysia Book of Records

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 16): The ‘Anak Sarawak Run’, which will be organised in Kuala Lumpur soon, will be recorded in the Malaysia Book of Records as the first run through a highway tunnel, said Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

The Petra Jaya incumbent said the run will be organised by Sarawak Volunteers.

“For the first time in the history, we, through Sarawak Volunteers, will organise the ‘Anak Sarawak Run’ in Kuala Lumpur soon. It will be recorded in the Malaysia Book of Records as the first run through a tunnel on a highway,” he said.

Fadillah, who is the organising chairman for ‘Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2022’ and Works Minister, said this in his speech at a dinner held as part of the ‘Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak 2022’ programme at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The organising chairman also thanked all government agencies and the private sector for making the one-day programme a success, with about 6,200 participants comprising mainly university students attending the event.

The programme was brought back this year after a hiatus of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It began with an exhibition by state agencies and ministries in the morning, followed by a dialogue session with panelists on development happening in the state, a townhall session led by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg Johari with the students before ending with a dinner.

Abang Johari and his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang also attended the dinner, which was graced by the Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

In his speech, Abang Johari highlighted the achievements of the state government over the past five years, including the assistance provided to the business community and the general public during the pandemic.

“We have supported our people to face the difficulties caused by the pandemic. Indeed, there was help from the federal government but our Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government had rolled out RM6.8 billion worth of assistance package.”

He pointed out that the state was also successful in its Covid-19 vaccination drive, which covered both the urban and interior areas.

Abang Johari said the state was now focusing on the economic recovery phase of the pandemic and to propel Sarawak into a high-income state by 2030 under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

He further remarked that the state had sealed an investment worth a total of US$600 million after returning from Japan on Saturday, as well as securing interest from Japanese companies to procure hydrogen produced from the state.

Also took place during the dinner was a cake cutting ceremony in conjunction of Taib’s 86th birthday celebration.

The dinner was attended by the top leaders from the state government and elected people representatives from the GPS state ruling coalition.