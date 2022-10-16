Firefighters destroy hornet’s nest at Miri house

MIRI (Oct 16) The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) here destroyed a hornet’s nest on a tree in the compound of a house at Mile 7, Jalan Miri-Bintulu yesterday.

According to Miri Bomba acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee, a team of three personnel from Miri Central fire station was deployed to the house after receiving a call around 8.30pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found a hornet’s nest in a tree in the house compound. The team then proceeded to destroy the nest by spraying insecticide and set it on fire,” he said in a statement.

The operation ended at 9.03pm.

Meanwhile, another team of six personnel from Miri Central fire station was deployed to Jalan Miri-Pujut after receiving a call of an oil spill on the road in front of a primary school at 11.07pm yesterday.

“The operation commander reported that the oil spill was a result of an accident.

“Firemen then covered the affected area with soil until the road condition was found to be completely safe,” said Ahmad Nizam.

It took about 15 minutes for the firemen to carry out the operation which ended at 11.31pm.