Food delivery rider injured after motorcycle rear-ended by speeding vehicle in Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (Oct 16): A food delivery rider was lucky to have escaped with only light injuries after his motorcycle was rear-ended by a speeding vehicle after the flyover in Kota Sentosa around 2am today.

Based on a footage from the vehicle’s dashboard camera, the vehicle was heading towards Kota Padawan when it rear-ended the motorcyclist, who was riding in the middle lane.

Witnesses said following the incident, the victim was thrown off his machine and landed on the left side of the road.

The victim’s motorcycle was seen to be caught under the left fender of the vehicle due to the impact.

The vehicle then veered to the left side of the road and came to a stop after it violently crashed into the road’s metal barrier.

An ambulance was called to the scene to transport the motorcyclist to the Sarawak General Hospital for medical treatment.

It is however still unclear if the driver of the other vehicle and his passenger was hurt in the accident.

The police have been contacted for further details.