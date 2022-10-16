Former S’wak DCM calls on people to vote for strong and stable govt

MIRI (Oct 16): Former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan Hong Nam hopes the people will choose a strong and stable government to take over from the previous one, because these are the two elements crucial in building a stable and prosperous country.

“We cannot afford to have any sort of instability in Malaysia. Just look at our ringgit (currency) that has been plunging down. It was partly because people have no confidence in the country and the leadership.

“So, a strong government and good leaders are what Malaysia needed now,” Chan said in sharing his thoughts on GE15 to The Borneo Post yesterday after officiating Miri Indian Association’s Diwali celebration at Dynasty Hotel here.

According to him, a good leader is one who will only care for the people and does not worry about his position.

“Yet, some of these leaders they just want to keep their position. They don’t care what is happening on the ground. That is not right.

“If a leader has been chosen by the people, the most important thing about being at the top is to make sure that the country is stable and make sure that the people are having good life and peaceful existence,” he added.

When asked on his expectation of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) in GE15, Chan thinks they (the party and candidates) will do well this time.

“SUPP have teams of their own and they have been working together. It is very important to able to work together as a team and with that they can contribute greatly in building up Miri,” said Chan.