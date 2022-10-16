GE15: Batu Kawah branch recommends Tan Kai as SUPP candidate for Stampin

KUCHING (Oct 16): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is not one of the party’s recommended candidates to wrest Stampin from the Opposition in the 15th general election (GE15).

According to SUPP Batu Kawah chairman Lim Ah Ted, his branch has recommended the party’s former youth chief Tan Kai to stand in Stampin.

Additionally, he says SUPP Batu Kitang, Stakan and Kota Sentosa branches have also recommended their respective candidates set to stand in that parliamentary constituency.

“The Batu Kawah branch has recommended Tan Kai, and the Batu Kitang branch has recommended YB Lo Khere Chiang (Batu Kitang assemblyman); the Kota Sentosa branch also has a candidate, whose English name I cannot recall, while the Stakan branch has recommended (its chairman) Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok.

“In my personal opinion, the candidate for Stampin should be Tan Kai.

“However, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and SUPP president Dr Sim, are both in Kuala Lumpur now. What they may be discussing with the caretaker prime minister is beyond my knowledge.

“As far as the Batu Kawah branch is concerned, we do not support Dr Sim as the candidate for Stampin since he is already a deputy premier,” Lim told The Borneo Post yesterday.

On speculations that Dr Sim would try his luck again in Stampin this GE15, Lim opined: “It’s not possible.”

Nonetheless, he was quick to say that what GPS leaders might be discussing with caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob could lead to a different outcome regarding GPS-SUPP’s candidate for Stampin.

“If the top leadership decides for Dr Sim to contest in Stampin, we would have to accept and respect such decision. Still, we don’t want Dr Sim to contest in Stampin because he is already a deputy premier.”

In responding to a question, Lim said he did not deny Dr Sim as being a winnable candidate, but the Batu Kawah branch would still back Tan Kai as SUPP candidate for Stampin.

When contacted, Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap confirmed that the Kota Sentosa branch had recommended its Women chief Kristy Chung as their only candidate for Stampin.

“The SUPP Kota Sentosa branch’s stand is that we support fully the decision made by the GPS leadership under the progressive and farsighted leadership of our Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” said Yap, who declined to comment on the speculation about Dr Sim standing in Stampin in the GE15.

Also contacted yesterday was Kiang Chiok, who confirmed that his branch had recommended only him as a candidate for Stampin.

On the speculation about Dr Sim being a candidate, Kiang Chiok simply remarked: “No comment, except every YB (elected representative) in the constituency can be the potential candidate.”

The Stampin parliamentary area covers three state constituencies: Batu Kawah, Kota Sentosa and Batu Kitang, all of which are presently held by SUPP.

Dr Sim is Batu Kawah assemblyman.

Chong Chieng Jen retained Stampin for the Democratic Action Party (DAP) in a straight fight against Dr Sim during the 2018 polls. Julian Tan was the incumbent prior to the 14th general election.