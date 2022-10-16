GE15: Dr Sim most winnable candidate for GPS in Stampin seat, says Lo

KUCHING (Oct 16): Lo Khere Chiang believes that Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is the most winnable candidate to represent Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in Stampin seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

The SUPP Batu Kitang branch chairman and Batu Kitang assemblyman, was confident that Dr Sim would win the election even if he was to take on Stampin incumbent, Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Chong Chieng Jen again.

“Certainly, he (Dr Sim) can win Stampin hands down. If he comes out (to contest), definitely he can win. Politics is all about winning games.

“He (Dr Sim) has done a good and he can and will continue to do a good job no matter where he is. If he comes out (to contest), we from the Batu Kitang branch will support him all-out.

“In the eyes of everybody, not just Batu Kitang branch but also Kota Sentosa and Batu Kawah branch, he is the most winnable candidate,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Lo said Sarawakians should worry less about Dr Sim, who is now a deputy premier, Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister and Batu Kawah assemblyman, having too much on his plate, if he happened to be the GPS-SUPP candidate for Stampin this coming polls.

He asserted a good and capable leader would know how to juggle among his roles and responsibilities.

“When you get a good leader, he knows what and how to plan. The point is about winning the election and GPS must deliver all 31 seats so that we have the bargaining power with Malaya.

“I dare say that no other party but GPS can take care of Sarawak. GPS has done an honest and good job in taking care of our people in Sarawak.

“Every Sarawakian should stick together, be one and be strong so that GPS will be able to bargain with Malaya. Do we want to end up like Sabah?” he said.

Meanwhile, Lo confirmed that his branch had recommended him as a candidate to wrest Stampin from the opposition.

“Yes, my branch has recommended me, the only candidate from the branch for Stampin. But all of us support him (Dr Sim) if he comes out (to contest) because he is the best candidate.”

He reiterated that his branch would fully back Dr Sim as the candidate for Stampin if the SUPP and GPS top leadership decided to nominate the SUPP president.

Chong retained Stampin for DAP after polling 33,060 votes against Dr Sim in a straight fight during the 2018 general polls. Julian Tan was the incumbent prior to the last general election.

Stampin parliamentary constituency comprises three state seats namely Batu Kawah, Kota Sentosa and Batu Kitang, all of which are presently held by SUPP. Dr Sim is also Batu Kawah assemblyman.