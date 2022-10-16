KUCHING (Oct 16): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) vice-president Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil has denied claims that the party will use its own logo to contest in Saratok during the 15th general election (GE15).

He said the party will be using Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)’s logo in Saratok, since PDP is a component member of GPS which will contest in all 31 parliamentary seats in the state.

“Please remember PDP will not contest using PDP logo as alleged. We are GPS. Meaning, other parties if they want to contest (in Saratok) will have to contest as opposition or independent,” he said when contacted today.

He was responding to news reports quoting Perikatan Nasional (PN) Sarawak Youth chief Alexander Frusis as saying that PN will contest in several parliamentary seats in Sarawak except for seats contested by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), the backbone of GPS.

Alexander had said this was because PDP – a component of GPS – did not respect the 12th Sarawak State Election agreement, where PN Sarawak vice chairman Datuk Ali Biju was asked to hand over the Krian state seat to the PDP.

According to Alexander, some PDP men have even come up with the idea of contesting in Saratok using PDP’s logo.

Penguang, in rebutting this, said PDP machinery is working together with other components of GPS to ensure the success of its candidate in GE15.

“We will work hard to make sure we can deliver for GPS, of course, with the support of our GPS machineries including PBB.

“Remember PDP is a component party of GPS. I am sure other component parties of GPS will not let us down,” he said.

He also said PDP will work the extra mile, and together with PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), they will continue to fight for Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Malaysian Constitution.

Saratok is one of the four seats where PDP is expected to field candidates for GPS.

PDP has named Giendam Jonathan as its preferred candidate to represent GPS there.

It was reported on Tuesday that Ali, the incumbent for Saratok, will seek re-election in GE15.

A source was quoted as saying Ali was ready to defend the seat but declined to reveal whether Ali, who is a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), will contest on the peninsula party’s ticket or as an independent.