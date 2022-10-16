GE15: PRS names 3 potential candidates for Selangau seat, says Gira

SELANGAU (Oct 16): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) has listed three potential candidates for the Selangau parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15), said Christopher Gira Sambang.

The PRS deputy information chief said the potential candidates are Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol, a political secretary to Sarawak Premier Edwin Banta and a former Sibu Municipal Council councillor Jawan Kiroh.

“Our president Datuk Joseph Salang had conducted a meeting with the potential candidates recently to decide and assess who has the winnability factor because winning back Selangau in the election is very vital for PRS.

“However, the decision on who will be fielded there is the prerogative of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Therefore, I would like to call on the people especially the voters in Selangau to give their solid support to any GPS candidate in Selangau,” he said when officiating at the launching of Dijih Maga Area Development Committee (ADC) here last night.

Among those present were Selangau district officer Inting Nyami, Dijih Maga ADC chairman Penghulu Christopher Chat and former Tamin assemblyman Datuk Joseph Mauh Ikeh.

Meanwhile, when commenting on a few banners that were hung in Selangau town suggesting that a candidate from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera (PBB) to contest Selangau, Gira said those who put up the banners have malicious intent to disrupt the unity among GPS component parties.

“I have contacted PBB secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi and both parties have no problem as reported.

“The parties or individuals who put up the banners are irresponsible and have malicious intent to damage the relationship among GPS component parties. This is not a GPS policy. Do not believe (in) the rumours,” he added.

At least three of such banners were spotted in Selangau town.

Words printed on two of the banners were “PRU 15 This Time We Want PBB Represent GPS For Selangau”, while the other banner had “PRU 15 Parlimen Selangau Ingat Meh Anang Sempama Pisang Berbuah Dua Kali” printed on it.

In the 14th general election in 2018, the then-Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman Baru Bian won Selangau by a slim majority of 486 against Rita who contested on Barisan Nasional-PRS ticket.