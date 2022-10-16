GE15: SUPP Nangka names Daniel Sng as Sibu candidate

SIBU (Oct 16): The Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Nangka branch has proposed Daniel Sng as its candidate for the Sibu parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

In confirming this to The Borneo Post today, 45-year-old Sng said the branch had submitted his name to the Central Working Committee on Sept 12.

Sng added he had been invited by the Nangka branch to serve the people.

“It is the right of every branch to nominate a candidate. The Nangka branch proposed me as the candidate for the Sibu parliamentary seat.

“Because of this, I have decided to give it a try and see what I can do. Our party’s instruction is every branch must propose (their candidates) by Sept 15 and they actually proposed my name on Sept 12,” he said.

He added he was actually the treasurer of SUPP Dudong since 2017 but did not mind working together with other SUPP branches in Sibu.

“Since SUPP Nangka invited me to serve the rakyat together, I don’t mind for the unity of Sibu and all the SUPP branches to be involved in the Sibu parliamentary constituency,” he said.

Sng is a cousin of Julau incumbent Datuk Larry Sng.

He admitted it was a tough decision to let other branches nominate him, since he did not have the ground resources.

“I am just a businessman. But I will try my best,” he said.

Sng was among three potential candidates tipped to contest the hot seat of the Sibu seat, the other two being Clarence Ting from SUPP Pelawan and Tony Hii from SUPP Bawang Assan.

He pointed out that SUPP is all about teamwork.

“For Sibu area, I think they have been on the ground for a long time. We are united to win the election. You see, in Pelawan, we have Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting and in Bawang Assan, Senator Robert Lau.

“Actually, (GE15) is a teamwork and not my work alone. We can actually work together to fight for the people,” Sng said.

When asked if SUPP would be able to wrest the seat from the opposition, he believed Sarawakians would throw their weight behind GPS.

“Because of MA63, I think Sarawakians will give strong support to GPS, who is constantly fighting for Sarawak’s rights,” he opined.

On the topic of Undi18, Sng reckoned the young voters would come out to exercise their democratic rights come polling day.

He was quick to point out that it was pivotal to know what this group of voters wanted, especially since these youths would be either pursuing their studies or seeking employment.

“If they are pursuing their studies, they would hope to get into government tertiary institutions. I think they would seek more support from the government on their studies. We also need more job opportunities for them,” he said.

However, he opined Undi18 would not be the kingmaker in the polls as “every vote counts”.

“If you observe from the last state election, some of the candidates won by 22 votes while some lost by 100 votes. So actually, every vote is a kingmaker,” he said.

Meanwhile, SUPP Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong said he has given his blessing on the matter.

“In the event, if he were to be selected as GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) candidate for Sibu, we will also give our full support. This is because under SUPP’s constitutions, rules and regulations, any party member can be nominated by a certain branch to be a candidate in parliamentary elections,” Wong said when contacted.