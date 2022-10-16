Govt has money to implement Budget 2023, says Ismail Sabri

BERA (Oct 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said the government has money to implement the Budget 2023, tabled on Oct 7, which is the largest budget ever prepared involving an allocation of RM372.3 billion.

“When we announced the budget in Parliament, that means we already have the money to implement everything that we promised… the money is already there but (the budget) has not been passed yet.

“If you want the budget to be implemented, vote for us and then (the budget) can be re-tabled and approved,” he said when officiating the Bera Umno Division delegates meeting at the Bera District Council Convention Hall here today.

Today, several media reported that the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) sponsor chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad questioned the government’s ability to implement the essence of Budget 2023 because he claimed, among other things, that the government lacked funds and lacked efficiency to implement those projects.

Ismail Sabri also stressed that the budget, which was formulated by covering all levels of society, aimed to benefit the grassroots and not just ‘tycoons’ as claimed by some parties.

The Prime Minister said the development expenditure would involve, among others, rural infrastructure such as roads and bridges. These small and medium projects involved an allocation of RM3.7 billion and would benefit about 5,000 G1 to G4 class contractors.

“These projects are for the good of the people. Rural infrastructure, who will benefit? Every development project benefits the grassroots, including the Orang Asli communities.

“As for health, I ordered that health allocations be increased for Sabah and Sarawak because the rural clinics there are in poor condition, as well as for the education aspect in Sabah and Sarawak because the schools are also in poor condition,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also blamed the opposition’s actions that failed to fulfil the manifesto that was announced in the 14th General Election (GE14) which ultimately caused Dr Mahathir, as Prime Minister at the time, to issue a statement that the election manifesto was not a bible that has to be followed and abided by religiously. – Bernama