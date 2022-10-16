GPS to wait until after GE15 to work with any party that can assure political stability, says Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 16): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will wait until after the 15th General Election (GE15) to cooperate with any party that can guarantee political stability in the country, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Without naming any parties, Nanta, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) secretary-general, said this has always been the coalition’s principle.

“We in GPS want a stable federal government because we understand that it must be stable to drive the economy… only then can we get out of the Covid-19 problems and focus on the people and the country’s economy.

“Based on that, I can say that GPS will work with any party that we can count on to create a stable government (for the) benefit of the country and the people,” he told reporters at the Handicraft Promotion Programme in conjunction with the Buy Malaysian Products 2022 Campaign here today.

The event was officiated by Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Nanta, who is also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, said this when asked about GPS’ political partners in facing the coming GE15 and whether this is among the matters that will be discussed at the PBB meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday (Oct 18).

Asked if the post of deputy prime minister will be made a condition for any party to get the support of GPS, Nancy, who is also PBB women’s wing vice-president, said it is not the main thing for now.

“We want to see political stability in the country first. It is not that the post is not important, it’s a big post, and it can be discussed later.

“When we get the solid support of the people, get the votes and big victory, we will have a bigger voice and we can propose to the federal government how the coalition can further strengthen Malaysia (as a result) of the support from Sarawak,” she said.

Besides PBB, GPS also comprises Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

In GE14, 19 out of the 222 Members of Parliament (MPs) were from GPS. — Bernama