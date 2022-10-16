GRS right platform to fight for rights, interests of Sabah – Ronald

BELURAN (Oct 16): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is the most appropriate platform to fight for Sabah’s rights and interests in Parliament, said Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

He said GRS is a coalition whose direction is determined through its component parties.

“Different compared to before joining (GRS). This time, the basis, policy and approach of GRS is an approach whose core is from the leaders of Sabah,” he told reporters after officiating the Beluran Bersatu Division annual conference here yesterday.

Ronald, who is expected to defend the Beluran parliamentary seat at the 15th General Election (GE15), was asked to comment on a statement by former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan yesterday on the need for Sabah Members of Parliament (MPs) to be united and have the same direction in protecting the rights, interests and sovereignty of the state at the next Dewan Rakyat.

Ronald, who is also the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries, said the cooperation between GRS and Barisan Nasional (BN) in GE15 would provide the best opportunity for GRS to defend the Beluran parliamentary seat.

“GRS, through Bersatu, is now fully prepared for GE15 and I am happy with the level of cooperation among the GRS component parties in Beluran,” he said.

Asked about the authenticity of claims that Bandau state assemblyman Datuk Wetrom Bahanda, who is also the Assistant Minister in the Chief’s Minister Department, had quit Bersatu to join Parti Warisan Sabah, Ronald said it was difficult for him to confirm the matter, adding that he found out about it through a video clip disseminated via social media.

“I don’t know if this (allegation) is true. But each of us has our own stand. If it actually happened, surely GRS, which is a huge coalition, can overcome the exit of Wetrom,” he said.

On Saturday, a video went viral on social media showing Wetrom’s announcement to join Warisan and become the party’s candidate for the Kota Marudu parliamentary seat in GE15. -Bernama