Homemakers in Kuching want a stable federal government post-GE15

KUCHING (Oct 16): Some homemakers here generally want a stable federal government after the 15th general election (GE15) that can be relied on when it comes to fulfilling whatever that has been outlined in Budget 2023, especially where assistance for the people is concerned.

Charlyssa Edmond, 48, said only a stable political landscape in the country would encourage better economic opportunities and attract more investments that would, in turn, create more jobs.

“My son will be graduating from college next year. I really hope that he would be able to find a reasonable paying job. Some of his seniors are still jobless.

“I read that in Budget 2023, there would be a job creation programme called MyStep that could help place workers in government-linked companies and agencies.

“I hope that would help my son and other fresh graduates get a kickstart in their careers,” she said when asked about her hopes and expectations for the federal government to be designated after the polls.

Until 10 years ago, Charlyssa was an administrative officer but she resigned to become a full-time homemaker.

Melianty Tjoa-Yap, 41, also wished for a stable government that would continue to focus on providing economic aid and development for the people.

“Right now, times are hard everywhere.

“My husband has to take a paycut at work because the company is not doing too well after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I do have the occasional side income for my own spending, so I try not to get any money from him for my personal use. But we have to make do with what he earns for our two school-going kids.

“So I hope the government that comes in after this would continue to implement what is stated in Budget 2023, such as giving the RM150 early school aid to children regardless of their family’s income. This would certainly help middle-income families that have only a single income earner,” she said.

Melianty, originally from Jakarta, has been a full-time housewife ever since she married her Sarawakian husband 14 years ago. They have two sons, aged 12 and 10.

Dorothea Fung, 39, hopes that the new government would continue to provide subsidies on essential goods.

“Things are getting really expensive now. I think it is worse in Sarawak because of logistics and the extra shipping costs. Hopefully, the essential food items would remain affordable through government subsidies.

“I’m quite hopeful, looking at the budget for next year, since it appears to provide a lot of assistance programmes not just to the needy folks but also to regular, middle-income earners,” she said.

Fung previously worked at a bank, but became unemployed in late 2020. She opted to focus on taking care of her family on a full-time basis, including chauffeuring her eight-year-old daughter to school and back.

Erina Abdullah, 36, said she would not ask for more than a government led by reputable and honest leaders who were sincere in helping the people.

“Let’s face it – our country doesn’t need more political upheavals.

“We need to focus on getting back our financial strength after the pandemic.

“But we are facing a global economic downturn and many people, even those in the middle-income bracket, need government assistance to survive.

“My family falls under such category. We’re not too poor, but at the same time, we’re barely surviving.

“I hope the next government would consider this reality, and do its best to provide the opportunities that would help the country and people tide through the difficulties.

“We cannot be living on assistance forever, but at least, get us through this in one piece,” she said.

Erina previously worked in customer service, but resigned to become a full-time homemaker six years ago after her first child was born.

The country is heading to polls after the dissolution of Parliament was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Oct 10, just two days after the tabling of Budget 2023.

The Election Commission would soon announce the nomination and polling dates.