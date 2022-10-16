‘Include our issues in GE15 manifesto’, disgruntled Borneo Samariang Garden homebuyers tell Santubong candidates

KUCHING (Oct 16): Homebuyers of the troubled Borneo Samariang Garden (BSG) project are calling on Santubong parliamentary constituency potential candidates to include resolving current issues faced by homebuyers in their manifesto in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

Calling themselves the ‘Gabungan Pembeli Perumahan Teres 1 Tingkat Borneo Samariang Garden’ (GPPBSG), they said the commitment shown by the prospective MP will serve as a yardstick in measuring their determination in serving the people.

Deemar Dinardee Hasmadi, who represented homebuyers for Phase 5 and 7 of the BSG project, said the commitment and promise by prospective candidates must include an initial action through the submission of a proposed solution to the Sarawak government as well as the homebuyer involved.

“The recommendations given should prioritise the welfare of the people and try to speed up the completion of this sick housing project.

“This challenge is in line with the commitment given by our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in May this year,” he told a press conference at the site of the project here on Sunday.

The BSG housing project is part of the Sentoria Borneo Samariang Resort City Project in Petra Jaya. It was previously undertaken by Sentoria Borneo Land Sdn Bhd in 2016 as a mixed development project consisting of a water theme park, convention centre, serviced apartments, and several blocks of single-stores terrace houses in their allocated areas.

Deemar said GPPBSG also called on voters of Santubong to look at how the candidates for this constituency resolve this long-standing issue before voting for their MP of choice to represent them in Parliament.

“We believe that if these candidates really have the spirt of the people in mind, surely this issue will serve as a priority because it involves survival of the rakyat in this state,” he said.

He also said that GPPBSG condemned the actions of Sentoria Borneo Land for their selfishness and inconsideration of the people’s welfare.

“The developers should have made a real effort to solve this issue instead of dealing with it carelessly.

“Until today, no explanation has been given to us by the developer despite the long delay in the completion of this housing project, which involves more than 1,000 buyers,” he stressed.

He said the delay in handing over the respective housing units by the developers had caused various problems for the buyers who had to fork out high monthly installments ranging from RM800 to RM1,800 per month.

“The average age of the homebuyer is between 26 and 45, and most are first-time homebuyers.

“The buyers are now forced to pay monthly installments in addition to costly housing rent especially in areas around Kuching and Samarahan which are now close to RM2,500 per month,” he said, adding that the majority of these buyers are civil servants or employees from government-link companies (GLCs) who come from low-income and middle-income groups.

He also claimed that there were a few prospective buyers who were now facing bankruptcy because they could no longer afford to pay their monthly commitments.

Deemar pointed out GPPBSG made various efforts to address their predicament including contacting the developers, filing complaints to relevant ministries and seeking for assistance from the state leadership but unfortunately, the construction site remained abandoned without any progress.

“The people are now in a state of restlessness and anxiety because they still do not know when the houses here will be ready.

“GPPBSG begs and appeals to all parties to give priority to the problems that plague these homebuyers,” he said.

Abang Johari in May announced that the state government will take over the BSG housing project with the intention of solving the current issued faced by the homebuyers.

He said however, the takeover the project will only be completed once the state government has solved all of the current issues pertaining to the project including legal matters.