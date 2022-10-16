Sunday, October 16
JPJ: 16 summonses issued to motorists found illegally installed HID lamps on vehicles

JPJ: 16 summonses issued to motorists found illegally installed HID lamps on vehicles

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak

One of the vehicles that were checked during the roadblock in Kuching.

KUCHING (Oct 16): The Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 16 summonses to motorists after they were found to have illegally installed the high-intensity discharge lamps (HID lamps) on their vehicles on Oct 14.

In a Facebook post, JPJ said the summonses were issued during ‘Ops HID’ which was conducted in Kuching and Miri starting from 7pm to 11pm.

In Kuching, a roadblock was conducted at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman.

During the operation, the headlamps of 350 vehicles including motorcycles were checked to verify if their headlamps were illegally fitted with HID lamps.

A total of 100 summonses were also issued to motorists who were found to have violated other traffic offences.

