Kuching South Mayor: Host more events highlighting cheongsams

KUCHING (Oct 16): Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng is calling upon local Chinese women organisations to host events related to cheongsam every year as a way to encourage more Chinese women to wear this exquisite traditional dress.

He believes that through such events, the cheongsam could be promoted as a symbol of the Chinese cultural legacy, and at the same time, it could highlight a more in-depth story behind the creation of this attire towards gaining better and more comprehensive understanding of this culture.

“I understand that it is not popular for local women to wear cheongsam on a daily basis and the main reason is that cheongsam has to be made to order and it is quite expensive – not all tailors can make good cheongsams.

“In order to popularise the cheongsam, I hope that the local Chinese community women organisations would host cheongsam events every year to encourage more Chinese women to wear this dress to attend events.

“Also, I would like to encourage the associations to consider making the cheongsam as the official uniform of their respective committees or associations.

“If all the committee members of the Chinese women organisations start wearing the cheongsam, I believe that the trend of wearing cheongsam would soon arise and become prominent,” he said in his opening remarks for a ‘Cheongsam Pageant’ yesterday, which was one of many programmes run in conjunction with the ‘Portrait of Cheongsam: Timeless Elegance and Legacy’ event at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Community Hall here.

Before that, a ‘Cheongsam Parade’ involving 316 women was held, which was later certified as an entry to the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for ‘The Most Number of Participants Wearing Cheongsams at an Event’.

Other activities included the ‘Cheongsam Evolution Exchange Meeting’, a demonstration on making Chinese knots, the Chinese and lban costumes display, a talk-and-sharing session, a ‘Children’s Cheongsam Pageant’, as well as children’s drawing and colouring competitions.

Meanwhile, Angel Chai, 29, was crowned winner of the ‘Cheongsam Pageant’, while Michelle Sim, 47, and Lee Hee Hee, 55, were named the respective first and second runners-up.

Special prizes were also presented to 73-year-old Tan Chiu Lian, who was the oldest contestant.