Let GPS top leadership decide, says Wong Ching Yong on Lanang seat candidacy

SIBU (Oct 16): Wong Ching Yong from the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Dudong branch is leaving it to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) top leadership to decide on his candidacy for the Lanang parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

He told reporters this at the branch’s mobile service at Sing Kwong Salim Shopping Complex here today when asked on the likelihood of him being SUPP’s candidate for the seat.

“I will leave it to the decision of GPS top leadership,” he said briefly.

The race to being SUPP’s candidate for the Lanang seat has been heating up, with SUPP Bukit Assek branch proposing its treasurer Raymond Tiong as their choice.

Earlier this year in April, SUPP Bukit Assek branch chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon had said Tiong’s name had already been submitted to the Central Working Committee for consideration.

In the 2018 general election, DAP’s Alice Lau successfully retained the Lanang seat where she garnered 29,905 votes to beat SUPP’s candidate Kelvin Kong with a majority of 14,546 votes.

The Lanang parliamentary constituency is made up of Dudong and Bukit Assek state constituencies.