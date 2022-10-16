Nurul Izzah denies allegations of secret Umno-PKR talks

GEORGE TOWN (Oct 16): PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar today denied allegations that the party was having secret talks with Umno regarding cooperation in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

“The answer’s obvious, we as MPs, did not want the Parliament to be dissolved as it would force Malaysians to face potentially dangerous natural disasters and the monsoon season.

“We do not want to use such political manoeuvres and these are just rumours associated with the upcoming GE15,” she told reporters after attending the launch of the Penang Keadilan Prihatin Deepavali roadshow here today.

Media outlets had previously reported on allegations made by Bersatu Information Chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan claiming that secret talks were held between teams representing Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama