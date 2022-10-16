Parade of cheongsams in Kuching makes entry into Malaysia Book of Records

KUCHING (Oct 16): Sarawak has achieved another entry in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR), for the category of ‘The Most Number of Participants Wearing Cheongsams at an Event’.

The feat was made yesterday involving 316 local Chinese women who wore their exquisitely-tailored cheongsams during a parade at Kuching South City Council (MBKS)’s Palmarium Garden here.

The parade was run in conjunction with the inaugural ‘Portrait of Cheongsam: Timeless Elegance and Legacy’ event, organised by Sarawak Federation of Chinese Women Association.

The national-record certificates were presented by MBOR representative Lee Pooi Eng to the MBKS and the federation – both represented by Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

For the parade, the participants – both young and old – showcased colourful cheongsams, some of which maintained the traditional patterns, while there were a few that had modern designs.

In his remarks, Wee said he was amazed by the spirit shown by Sim Yu Hiang, 89, the oldest participant of the parade.

The mayor went on to personally congratulate the octogenarian for her effort and presented her with a token of appreciation.

Sim was joined by her daughter Carol Kho and granddaughter Melanie Teo.

Prior to the start of the parade, the participants gathered at a courtyard in front of the MBKS building to register their names – some were there as early as 7am.

The courtyard also served as a place for them to take photos, either selfies or wefies, or those of their family members and friends who were wearing cheongsams.

They then began the march at around 8.30am, making their way towards the Palmarium Garden.

Back to Wee, he said this programme could not only help promote the cheongsam heritage, but also to record the history of Chinese women in Sarawak. In this regard, he highlighted the importance of their contributions to their families, society and to the larger extent, the country.

He also commended the Sarawak Federation of Chinese Women Association for their initiative in organising and running the event.

The ‘The Portrait of Cheongsam: Timeless Elegance and Legacy’ gathers all ‘Sarawak Chinese sisters’ to have an exchange with one another, promote mutual friendships, and also to reflect the local culture of Sarawak.

“I believe that this (event) serves as a good start.

“It would also create a platform for and express themselves to the fullest, convey the beauty of cheongsam to society, carry the culture forward, and allow all ethnic groups to exchange and observe each other towards achieving the vision of creating a loving and harmonious society,” added Wee.