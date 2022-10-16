PKR confirms first Sabah candidate

PUTATAN (Oct 16): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has confirmed its first Sabah candidate for the 15th General Election (GE).

Its Vice President Awang Husaini Sahari said he would defend the Putatan parliamentary seat after getting the nod from PKR leaders in a meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

“I would like to thank PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for giving me the trust to defend the seat,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Husaini, who won the Putatan parliamentary seat four years ago, said he would continue to implement programmes to benefit the people if returned to the seat.

Since winning the seat at the 14th GE in 2018, Husaini has implemented various programmes including the Skim Insentif Pelajar which gives students a one-off incentive for acceptance into higher learning institutions and the Prihatin Ibu Tunggal as well as Ketua Isi Rumah Prihatin programmes which was a RM120 monthly aid to some 200 recipients.

Despite being in the opposition camp, the first-term Member of Parliament has provided aid and opportunities to the local communities and he hoped that they would continue to give him support so that he could further his struggles for the people.

“I feel fortunate to be given the chance to serve the people here and I hope they will give me the opportunity to do more for Putatan in the years to come,” he said.

In GE14, Husaini defeated UPKO candidate Datuk Dr Marcus Majigoh by 2,339 votes in a five-cornered fight which also included Zulzaim Hilmee Abidin from PAS, Edmund Doudilim (PHRS) and Mil Kusim Abdillah (PKAN).